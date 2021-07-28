CLAT 2021: Consortium Deletes One Question, Modifies Answer Keys

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) on Tuesday, 27 July, released the final answer key of Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 UG and PG.

Consortium also released a press release specifying the changes it has made on the basis of objections filed by students who appeared for CLAT 2021.

According to the official press release, on the basis of recommendations of Subjects Expert Committee and Oversight Committee, the Executive Council of the Consortium of NLUs has accepted the recommendation of deletion of one question (question number 143) form CLAT UG paper. Moreover, the council also accepted the recommendations regarding modification of two answers (question numbers 86 and 145) in CLAT UG answer key, and one answer (question number 116) in PG answer key.