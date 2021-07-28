CLAT 2021: Consortium Deletes One Question, Modifies Answer Keys

CLAT 2021: Here are the amendments made in CLAT 2021 paper and answer key.
(Photo: Erum Gour/The Quint)
The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) on Tuesday, 27 July, released the final answer key of Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 UG and PG.
Consortium also released a press release specifying the changes it has made on the basis of objections filed by students who appeared for CLAT 2021.
According to the official press release, on the basis of recommendations of Subjects Expert Committee and Oversight Committee, the Executive Council of the Consortium of NLUs has accepted the recommendation of deletion of one question (question number 143) form CLAT UG paper. Moreover, the council also accepted the recommendations regarding modification of two answers (question numbers 86 and 145) in CLAT UG answer key, and one answer (question number 116) in PG answer key.
This year, the Consortium office received 1,026 objections on 61 questions and answer key for CLAT UG, and 24 objections on 11 out of 120 questions and answer key for the PG, added the press note.
After the release of finals answer key, the consortium of NLUs is all set to declare the result of CLAT 2021 on Wednesday, 28 July. Students who appeared for the same can check their result on CNLU's official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined