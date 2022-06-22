UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2022 Result Announced: How To Check the List Online

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday, 22 June 2022, declared the results of the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) 2022. The exam was conducted by the commission on 5 June 2022.

The results have been released on the official website of the UPSC – upsc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2022 exam can check the list of selected candidates and the process to apply for the main exam, on the website mentioned above.