CISCE to Declare ICSE, ISC Result Today: Here's How to Check It

CISCE will declare ICSE (Class 10th) and ISC (Class 12th) result on 24 July
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is all set to announce the result of of ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) at 3 PM on Saturday, 24 July.
Students who were enrolled to appear for ICSE or ISC 2021 board exams can check their result at: cisce.org, results.cisce.org
Visit the official websites of CISCE: cisce.org, results.cisce.org
Click on ICSE/ ISC 2021 result link on the home page
Key in your Unique ID and click on submit
Your result will appear on the screen
Save it future reference
Students can also get their result through SMS. In order to get the result on mobile phone, you need to type ICSE/ISC<Space><Unique Id>, and send it to 09248082883.
This year, CISCE had cancelled ICSE and ISC exam in the view of Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the result will be evaluated on the basis of different marking scheme devised by CISCE.
Class 10 results will be evaluated on the basis of average marks scored by students in various tests/exams conducted by the school in Classes 9 and 10, and by considering project work and practical exams for the 2021 ICSE exams.
ISC result will be evaluated on the basis of Class 11 marks, and test/internal assessment/ project work of Class 12
Result of students who have completed their 10th from another board, will be evaluated on the basis of Class 10 average marks (English + best four subjects)
Published: 24 Jul 2021,02:12 PM IST