SC Gives 2 Weeks to Fix Marking Criteria for CBSE, ISCE Class 12

After deliberating on the matter for a month, the Centre on Tuesday cancelled the CBSE Class-12 Board examinations. The decision was taken at a key meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Soon, the CISCE also announced the cancellation of its exams in light of the COVID-19 situation.

It was decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class-12 students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

At the meeting, it was also decided that like last year, for students who desire to take the exams or are unsatisfied with the assessment by the CBSE, an option would be provided as and when the situation improves.