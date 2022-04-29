After Over 2 Years, China to Permit ‘Some’ Indian Students to Return

Indian students had made several appeals in order to return to China and re-join their classes but were forced to undertake online classes as Beijing cancelled all flights and visas for Indians.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Chinese government announced on Friday, 29 April, that it will allow ‘some’ Indian students to return to China and continue their education, after more than two years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said in a media briefing in Beijing that plans for the return of Indian students have already started and they are now only waiting for the Indian government to provide a list of names of students who plan to return to China, reported PTI.
He said,
Over 23,000 Indians, mostly medical students, are stuck in India following the strict visa and flight restrictions imposed in December 2019 by the Chinese government to contain the spread of the infection.
Indian students had made several appeals in order to return to China and re-join their classes but were forced to undertake online classes as Beijing cancelled all flights and visas for Indians.
Hundreds of families of Indians working in China too were also stuck back home due to the travel restrictions.
Zhao said,
He added that the Chinese embassy in India will facilitate the process and offer convenience to the students.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)