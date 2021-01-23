Chhattisgarh Board Releases Time Table for Classes 10 & 12 Exams

CGBSE Time table 2021: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education(CGBSE) has released the schedule of classes 10 and 12 board examination. Candidates who will appear for the same can check the official notice and details on its official website- https://cgbse.nic.in/

The board exams for class 10/high school are scheduled from 15 April to 1 May. The board exams for class 12/senior secondary will take place from 3 May to 24 May 2021.

According to the official notice, these examinations will be conducted in physical mode, keeping all the necessary Covid-19 guidelines in mind. It is compulsory for the students to wear face mask and carry a hand sanitizer along with them. Students will not be allowed to sit for the exam if the fail to follow these norms.