Check Official NEET 2020 Counselling and Seat Allotment Schedule

The registration, payment and choice filling for the first round of NEET counselling 2020 will be conducted from 27 October to 2 November.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Thursday, 22 October, announced the NEET 2020 counselling schedule on its official website. Candidates can check the counselling schedule online at mcc.nic.in The counselling schedule has been released for 15 percent of all India quota (AIQ) and seats offered by Central and Deemed Universities, AIIMS and JIPMER institutes. A separate NEET counselling will be held by respective state authorise for state quota seats.

NEET Counselling 2020 Rounds and Seat Allotment Dates

The registration, payment and choice filling for the first round of NEET counselling 2020 will be conducted from 27 October to 2 November 2020, and the seat allotment result will be declared on 5 November. The second round of counselling will be held from 18-22 November. The second seat allotment results will be announced on 23 November.