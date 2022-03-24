CGPSC PCS Mains Registration Begins: Registration Process, Exam Dates

CGPSC PCS Mains registration is underway.
(Photo: iStock)
The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission, CGPSC has formally started the online application process for the Chhattisgarh State Service (Mains) Exam or PCS Mains Exam 2021.
Interested and eligible candidates who have been shortlisted for the Main Examination can register online through the official website.
They can also take a look at the official website of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission, CGPSC to know more about the registration details and the examination dates.
Every update is mentioned on the official website so that the interested candidates who want to register can see the dates.
Candidates should note that the online registration process for the Main Examination has already begun on the website.
The selection process to fill the vacant positions involves three rounds. The three rounds in the selection process are Preliminary, Main and Interview.
It is to be noted by the candidates that an application correction window will open from 7 April to 11 April 2022 to make any changes or rectifications in the form.
There is an application fee that the candidates have to pay while registering for the PCS Main Examination.
Go to the official website - psc.cg.gov.in.
Click on the link that states 'Notification for state service (Mains) exams 2021, apply here' on the homepage.
A new page will open on the screen.
Click on the application link.
Fill in the application form correctly and provide all the required documents.
Verify the information that you have entered and pay the application fee.
Click on submit after checking all the details.
Take a printout of the application form.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)