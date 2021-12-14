UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2021 Registration Begins: Here's How to Apply

UPPSC PCS Main 2021 registration begins on uppsc.up.nic.in. Image used for representation purpose.
(Photo: iStock)
UPPSC PCS Main Exam: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Monday, 13 December, commenced the registration process of UPPSC Provincial Civil Service (PCS) main exam 2021.
Candidates have been shortlisted for UPPSC PCM Main exam on the basis of their result of PCS prelims exam 2021. Result for the same was declared on 01 December 2021.
Therefore, candidates who have qualified for UPPSC Main exam can register for the same on the official website of UPPSC: uppsc.up.nic.in.
Visit the official website of UPPSC: uppsc.up.nic.in
Click on 'FILL ONLINE DETAILS FOR COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES (MAIN.) EXAM.-2021' link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your registration number, date of birth, gender and other details
Click on 'Validate Details' and save the details
Go to PCS Main exam payment link
Pay the registration fee
Last date to register for UPPSC PCS Main exam is 28 December 2021, while candidates can submit the document in UPPSC's official till 04 January 2022.
UPPSC PCS recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 694 vacancies. A total of 6,91,173 candidates had registered to appear for UPPSC PCS prelims exam. Out of which 3,21,273 appeared for the exam. A total of 7,688 candidates have qualified for main exam.
For more details, candidates can check the official website of UPPSC.
