UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2021 Registration Begins: Here's How to Apply

UPPSC PCS Main Exam: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Monday, 13 December, commenced the registration process of UPPSC Provincial Civil Service (PCS) main exam 2021.

Candidates have been shortlisted for UPPSC PCM Main exam on the basis of their result of PCS prelims exam 2021. Result for the same was declared on 01 December 2021.

Therefore, candidates who have qualified for UPPSC Main exam can register for the same on the official website of UPPSC: uppsc.up.nic.in.