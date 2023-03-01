CGBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2023 Released; Steps to Download Hall Tickets Here

Chhattisgarh Board Exam Hall Ticket 2023: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has released the admit cards for CGBSE 10th, 12th classes. Students who are planning to appear for the CGBSE boards and have completed the registration process can get their hall tickets from their respective schools.

As per the official schedule, the CGBSE Class 10 exams will be conducted from 2 to 24 March 2023. The 12th board exams will be conducted from 1 to 31 March 2023. Students who are scheduled to appear for the exam must get their admit card from their schools.

Students must know that the Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) has released the schedule for Classes 10, 12.The board exams for10th open school boards will begin on 1 April 2023 and for class 12th, exams will begin on 28 March 2023. The exams will be conducted in a single shift - 8:30 AM to 11:45 PM.