UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2023 Full Schedule Out at upsc.gov.in, Steps To Download

UPSC ESE Exam will be conducted on 19 February 2023.
The timetable for the UPSC ESE Prelims Exam has been released. The Union Public Service Commission has released the Engineering Service Preliminary Examination schedule on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
The UPSC ESE Prelims will be conducted on 19 February 2023. The exam will be organised in two shifts – the first shift will be conducted from 10 AM to 12 noon while the second shift will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM. The first shift will have papers like General Studies And Engineering Aptitude Paper (Paper-I) (Objective), while the second shift will have Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics & Telecom. Eng. (Discipline- Specific Paper)(Paper-II) (Objective).
The first shift will be for two hours while the second shift will be held for 3 hours. The commission has also released the code numbers for various disciplines like Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, and Elec & Telecom Engineering.
Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2023 timetable'.
A new page will appear on the screen with all the dates and the complete schedule.
Download the timetable and keep a hard copy of the same.
