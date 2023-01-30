CEED, UCEED Final Answer Key 2023 To Be Out Today, Check Steps to Download Here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay is ready to release the final answer key for CEED and UCEED exam 2023 today, (Monday 30 January 2023). The CEED and UCEED 2023 exam was conducted on Sunday, 22 January 2023.

The candidates who appeared for the exam can download the final answer key from the CEED official website at ceed.iitb.ac.in while the UCCED answer key can be downloaded at uceed.iitb.ac.in.

The CEED and UCEED 2023 examinations were conducted from 9 am to 12 noon. The provisional answer key for CEED and UCEED 2023 were released on 24 January 2023 and candidates could raise objections till 26 January 2023.

As per the schedule, the cut of marks will be released on 9 February 2023 while the CEED/UCEED result will be declared on 9 March 2023.