CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet 2022 Expected Soon, Class 10 & 12 Exams in March-April

CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022 for Classes 10 and 12. Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to conduct Term 2 board exams for Classes 10 and 12 in March-April 2022. Date sheet for the same is yet to be released by the board.
CBSE Term 1 board exams for Classes 10 and 12 were held in offline mode during the months of November and December 2021. Results for the same are yet to be declared.
As per the notification released last year, Term 2 exams scheduled to be conducted in the month of March-April 2022, will comprise subjective type questions.
Practical exams for the same are expected to begin in the month of February 2022, reported Times Now.
The report further quotes a CBSE official stating that the board wanted to begin CBSE Term 2 practical exams from 15 February, but due the present COVID situation and upcoming state elections, the board is considering to begin practical exams by the end of February 2022.
Check this space regularly for further updates about CBSE Term 1 result, and Term 2 date sheet.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)