CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet 2022 Expected Soon, Class 10 & 12 Exams in March-April

As per the notification released last year, Term 2 exams scheduled to be conducted in the month of March-April 2022, will comprise subjective type questions.

Practical exams for the same are expected to begin in the month of February 2022, reported Times Now.

The report further quotes a CBSE official stating that the board wanted to begin CBSE Term 2 practical exams from 15 February, but due the present COVID situation and upcoming state elections, the board is considering to begin practical exams by the end of February 2022.

Check this space regularly for further updates about CBSE Term 1 result, and Term 2 date sheet.