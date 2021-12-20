CBSE Term 1 Class 12 History Exam: Covid Guidelines and Exam Pattern

CBSE Term 1 Class 12 History exam will be a 40 marks paper. It will consist of four section: A, B, C and D.

Section A will have 24 questions, out of which students are required to attempt any 20, while Section B will have 22 questions and students need to attempt any 18.

Section C will consist of two case based question with 12 questions out of which students need to attempt any 10 questions.

Section D of the paper will consist of two compulsory map based question.