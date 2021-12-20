CBSE Term 1 Class 12 History Exam: Covid Guidelines and Exam Pattern

CBSE Class 12 History Exam 2021
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct History exam of Class 12 students on Monday, 20 December 2021.
It will be a 90 minutes long paper which will be conducted from 11:30 am to 01:00 pm.
Here is a list of important points which candidates must keep in mind before going for the exam.
All candidates appearing for the exam are required to carry their admit card to the examination centre.
Students must reach the exam centre as per the reporting time.
No electronic and digital devices should be carried inside the examination hall. Candidates appearing for the examination will be frisked before entering the examination hall
Candidates should carry their face mask, hand sanitizer and adhere to all Covid-19 guidelines mentioned in their admit cards.
CBSE Term 1 Class 12 History exam will be a 40 marks paper. It will consist of four section: A, B, C and D.
Section A will have 24 questions, out of which students are required to attempt any 20, while Section B will have 22 questions and students need to attempt any 18.
Section C will consist of two case based question with 12 questions out of which students need to attempt any 10 questions.
Section D of the paper will consist of two compulsory map based question.
For more details, candidates can check the official website of CBSE.