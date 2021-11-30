CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exams 2021 Commence Today: Check Important Guidelines

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exams 2021: Important guidelines. Image used for representative purposes.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 Term 1 Board Exams for the 2021-22 session are scheduled to begin from Tuesday, 30 November, for all the major subjects.
Candidates must read the guidelines issued by CBSE mentioned below as they begin by giving their first CBSE board exam in the social sciences subject today.
All candidates must note that the CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22 are being held offline and this is the first time CBSE is conducting board exams in two terms.
Students must also note that the CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exams 2021 timings shall be 11:30 am to 01:30 pm for majority of the papers.
Students must be rest assured that they will get a reading time of 20 minutes for the paper, instead of 15 minutes that was previously given to students.
Please read below for the list of important guidelines and instructions for the CBSE Term 1 Board Exams 2022.
Students must remember that their Class 10 admit cards are a mandatory document to be carried to the exam hall. If any student fails to produce the admit card on the day of the exam, they shall not be allowed to sit for the exam.
All students are advised to reach the exam hall at least 1 hour prior to the commencement of the exam i.e., by 10:30 am.
All candidates must note that CBSE prohibits the carrying and use of any electronic devices during the board exams. Hence, they must comply with this rule or strict action will be taken against any student who is found guilty.
All COVID-19 safety protocols are to be followed compulsorily. Hence, students must ensure that they wear masks throughout the exams and maintain social distancing to remain safe.
All students must carry a blue/black ball point pen as they would be needing it to mark answers in the demystifying OMR sheet.
Students must make sure that they mark the correct option (A, B, C or D in the box). This is because CBSE will only consider the answers filled in the boxes as the final answer of students.
Students must note that if students will not fill any of the four circles and fill the answer in the box, it will be considered as an attempted question and answer in the box will be evaluated. If both circles and box are empty then the question will be considered as unattempted.
In case a candidate darkens the wrong circle in the CBSE term 1 OMR sheet, they can fill in the correct answer in the box provided ahead of the four circles.
Please visit this space regularly and the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in for more details on the CBSE Class 10 term 1 board exams.
