CBSE Term 1 Class 10, 12 Results 2021-22 Expected Next Week: Report

CBSE term 1 class 10 and 12 results to be declared soon
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was expected to declare the result of Classes 10, 12 Term 1 board exams by 15 January 2022. However, as per some new reports, students who appeared for the exam may have to wait a bit more for their results.
CBSE results can be delayed in the view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, reported Times of India. Governments have imposed restrictions on movement and work places in order to contain the spread of Omicron virus, which in return has 'slowed the evaluation process', the report added.
Therefore, candidates who appeared for the exams are advised to check the official website of CBSE i.e. cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in, for further updates regarding results.
CBSE Term 1 board exams for classes 10 and 12 were conducted in the months of November and December 2021, in offline mode.
Last year, CBSE decided to conducted board exams in two terms from academic year 2021-22. Therefore, Term 1 exams will be followed by Term 2 exams, which are scheduled to held in March-April 2022. All candidates must note that CBSE Term 2 board exam will comprise of subjective type questions.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of CBSE.