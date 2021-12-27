CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022: How To Check on Different Platforms

The results for the CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 board examination 2022 are scheduled to be released in January 2022 by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Students can check their CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 result 2022 on the official websites of CBSE, cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in, once released.