CBSE Term 1 Board Exams: Students Allowed To Change Exam City Till Tonight

CBSE Term 1 examination date: Apply for change of examination city. Image used for representation purpose.
(Photo: iStock)
CBSE Term 1 Exams: In the view of COVID-19 pandemic, many students left for their hometowns/countries from the city of their school. Therefore, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has allowed such students to request for change in examination city/country.
Last date to apply for change in examination city/country is Wednesday, 10 November 2021 (midnight).
Students are allowed to request for change of city/country of theory examinations, practical examinations, or for both theory and practical exams.
Students who want to change their examination centre are required to request to their schools for the same.
While making the request, students will inform the city (state)/country from where they would prefer to appear for the examinations.
According to the official notice, students will have the option to opt for only one city as a centre of examination for both theory and practical. Two separate centres, that is, one for theory and one for practical will not be allowed.
Schools are required to make a list of requests made by students and upload it on the CBSE's website by Friday, 12 November 2021.
The CBSE on Tuesday, 9 November, also released the admit cards for Term 1 board examinations and roll numbers for students of Classes 10 and 12.
