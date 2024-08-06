CBSE Supplementary Result 2024 Marks Verification To Begin Soon; Details Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE) issued the Class 10 supplementary results on 5 August 2024. A timetable for verifying scores has been released by the CBSE shortly after the results were declared. Students who appeared for the Class 10 supplemental exams can check and get their mark sheets from the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

Students who are not satisfied with their marksheet results can petition for mark verification. The CBSE has clarified that only one application for each phase per candidate is permitted through the online procedure. A reduction in even one mark will be considered a passing grade. The re-evaluation results will be final and no requests or reviews will be accepted. In the event of a change in marks, both increase and reduction, students must return the marksheet and certificate they are in possession of. They will then be given a fresh marksheet and certificate.