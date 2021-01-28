Edu Minister to Discuss Changes in CBSE School Curriculum Today 

In a meeting with more than 1,000 principals, Union Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal will on Thursday, 28 January, discuss changes to school curriculum that will be implemented from the 2021-22 academic session, the Central Board of Secondary Education said in a statement.
During the interaction, slated to begin at 2 pm, Dr Pokhriyal is expected to discuss ways in which the National Education Policy 2020 can be implemented in schools.
CBSE also said that following this interaction, the board will be steering the orientation programmes through its 250 active Sahodaya School Complexes in the country to create awareness about NEP 2020.
Apart from completely overhauling the pedagogical structure by suggesting a new, learning and vocation-based curriculum, NEP 2020 also provides for quality early childhood care and education for all children between 3-6 years.
The policy also emphasises the use of mother tongue or local language as the medium of instruction till Class 5, while recommending its continuance till Class 8 and beyond.
