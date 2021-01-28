Edu Minister to Discuss Changes in CBSE School Curriculum Today 

In a meeting with more than 1,000 principals, Union Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal will on Thursday, 28 January, discuss changes to school curriculum that will be implemented from the 2021-22 academic session, the Central Board of Secondary Education said in a statement.

During the interaction, slated to begin at 2 pm, Dr Pokhriyal is expected to discuss ways in which the National Education Policy 2020 can be implemented in schools.