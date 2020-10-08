CBSE Launches Mathematics Practice Book for Class 7-10 Students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday, 7 October, launched a Mathematics practice book to promote critical thinking and problem solving abilities of Classes 7-10. The Mathematics practice book has been prepared under the guidance of the Ministry of Education. “This workbook is designed to allow learners of Classes 7th to 10th to examine problems related to real life situations and solve such problems,” reads the CBSE statement. The aim of the Mathematics practice book is to help students to solve mathematical problems with ease and help them until physical classes resume. The book will also help students solve questions with minimal support of teachers or parents. CBSE has also made the Mathematics practice book available on the CBSE website and DIKSHA platform. The book was announced by Ministry of Education on Twitter.

“CBSE under the guidance of Edu Min Of India has launched an exploratory Mathematics Practice Book for learners. Students of Classes 7-10 can access the book for fun-filled, exciting learning,” the Ministry tweeted.