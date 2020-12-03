CBSE, JEE Dates: All Eyes on Education Minister’s 10 December Live

Amid chaos and confusion and increasing uncertainty over the conduct of board and other entrance exams lined up in early 2021, Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal is slated to go live across several social media platforms to address queries by students and all other stakeholders.
The decision was announced by the minister on his Twitter handle, days after a high-level meeting conducted by the ministry had decided to take a call on board exams following suggestions from the student, parent and teacher community.
In his tweet, Dr Pokhriyal said that 2020 has been a year filled with changes, like “adjusting to online education, adapting to new normal.”
The minister further added that he will be going live on 10 December, “to talk about upcoming competitive/board exams.”
The live address comes at a time when the Central Board of Secondary Education has ruled out the possibility of conducting class 10 and 12 board exams online, while adding that only pen-and-paper written exams will be held.
CBSE also said that while dates for board and practicals have not been decided, for students who have not been able to attend practical classes, alternative methods will be used to award marks under practicals.
Meanwhile, earlier reports had indicated that the first phase of JEE Main 2021 could be postponed from January to February due to ongoing admissions and the COVID pandemic.
