‘Written Exams Only’: CBSE Rules Out Online Conduct of Boards

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday, 2 November, said that alternative methods of assessment will have to be explored for students who have not been able to attend practical classes before exams, while dismissing chances of any exam being conducted online.
The board further said that while dates for class 10 and 12 board exams have not been declared, exams as and when they happen, will be conducted in written mode only.
“The, exams as and when they are be conducted , will be in written mode and not in an online mode. The exams will be conducted following all COVID protocols. In case students are not able to do practicals in classes before the exams, alternatives to practical exams will have to be explored.”Statement from CBSE
Practicals are only held for class 12 students, the marks for which vary from 20 to 30. These are often held within the school, but are marked by an external examiner or observer.
CBSE announcement comes after the board dismissed reports falsely claiming that practical exams would be conducted between January and February 2021.
Published: 02 Dec 2020,09:49 PM IST