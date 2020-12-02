‘Written Exams Only’: CBSE Rules Out Online Conduct of Boards

CBSE exams, as and when they happen, will be in written mode and not in an online mode, the board said.

CBSE exams, as and when they happen, will be in written mode and not in an online mode, the board said. | (Photo: PTI)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday, 2 November, said that alternative methods of assessment will have to be explored for students who have not been able to attend practical classes before exams, while dismissing chances of any exam being conducted online.

The board further said that while dates for class 10 and 12 board exams have not been declared, exams as and when they happen, will be conducted in written mode only.