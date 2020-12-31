Meme Fest Erupts on Twitter as Edu Min Announces CBSE Board Dates

While many on Twitter took out a moment to express the depth to which they would not miss the year 2020, some chose participate in a meme fest after Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal declared that class 10 and 12 CBSE exams would begin from 4 May next year.
Drawing inspiration from popular Bollywood films, here’s how Twitter users unleashed their imagination to portray what they thought was the mood among students.
Meanwhile, students enrolled in schools affiliated to other boards wondered when their exam dates would be declared.
Published: undefined