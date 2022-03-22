CBSE CTET 2022 Notification To Release Soon: Check the Official Website

CBSE CTET 2022 Notification to release on the official website.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to formally release the CTET 2022 exam notification soon on the official website.
Candidates who want to appear for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2022 can check the official website ctet.nic.in for all the latest updates.
The CTET 2022 exam notification is set to release soon and the candidates interested should take a look at the official website.
Candidates should check the official website ctet.nic.in. for the official notification so that they are aware of the dates.
As per latest reports, the CTET 2022 exam notification is expected to release in either March or April 2022.
However, since the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not made any official announcement regarding the exam dates, one has to wait for the notification to release.
All the dates are tentative and not confirmed by the board as of yet. Candidates need to check the official website ctet.nic.in for exam updates.
The eligibility criteria will also be mentioned on the CTET 2022 exam notification.
There is no upper age limit set by the board to appear for the examination.
Step 1: Visit the official website: ctet.nic.in.
Step 2: When the homepage opens, the link to apply for the CTET 2022 will appear on the screen.
Step 3: Click on the application form link.
Step 4: Enter all the required information correctly and upload scanned copies of the documents such as pictures, signatures, mark sheets, etc.
Step 5: Pay the application fee online.
Step 6: Submit the application form after cross-checking every detail.
Step 7: Download the form and take a printout.
