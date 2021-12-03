CBSE CTET 2021: Admit Card to be Out Soon

CBSE CTET 2021 admit card expected to be released soon
CTET Admit Card 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the admit card of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 soon. According the information bulletin of CTET, the admit card is scheduled to be available from the first week of December. However, a specific date has not been announced.
Therefore, candidates who are registered to appear for the same are advised regularly visit the official website of CTET: ctet.nic.in.
Go to the official site of CTET: ctet.nic.in
Click on CTET December 2021 admit card link on home page
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your application/ registration number and password/ date of birth
Click on login
Your CTET admit card link will appear on the screen
Download and print the admit card for future use
"In case of any discrepancy noticed in e-admit card regarding particulars of candidate, photograph and signature or any other information which is different from confirmation page, he/she may immediately contact CTET Unit for necessary corrections," reads the information bulletin.
CTET 2021 will be a computer based test (CBT) which will be conducted in two shifts: 09:30 am to 12 noon, and 02:30 pm to 05 pm. All candidates shall report at the exam centre 120 minutes before the commencement of the exam. "Candidate(s) who report(s) at the examination centre after 9:30 AM in SHIFT-I and after 2:30 PM in SHIFTII shall not be allowed to appear in the examination," the information bulletin added.
