CBSE CTET 2021: Correction Window Is Now Open

CBSE CTET 2021 correction window open
The correction window for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 has been opened by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for all those candidates who want to make corrections in their CTET 2021 application forms.
Interested candidates can visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in and make the desired changes.
Candidates must note that 3 November, 2021 is the last date to make corrections.
If any student fails to make any changes within this time period, his/her form shall not only be considered final, but students shall also not get any other additional date to make changes to their CTET 2021 form.
According to the schedule released by CBSE, the CTET 2021 examination shall be held between 16 December 2021 and 13 January 2022.
Candidates must also note that the test will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift shall begin at 09:30 AM and last till 12:00 PM, while the second shift will begin at 02:30 PM and last till 05:00 PM.
The online registration process for CTET 2021 already closed on 25 October 2021. Hence, only those candidates who registered themselves timely for for the CTET 2021 exams to be held in december can make the desired changes in their correction forms.
Visit the official website of CTET at https://ctet.nic.in/
Navigate to the 'CBSE CTET 2021' online correction form link available on the home page.
You will be redirected to a new page where you will need to enter your login details.
Candidates can then make any desired changes to their CTET 2021 application form and press submit when they are satisfied.
Changes to your application form will automatically be saved when ou click on submit.
Download the confirmation page and keep a printout for future reference.
The passing percentage for the CTET 2021 exam is 60 percent. Hence, anyone who scores 60 percent or more shall be given the pass certificate.
Also, candidates must note that the validity period for the appointment of CTET qualifying certificate will be for lifetime in all categories.
