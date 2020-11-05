CTET 2020 to be Conducted on 31 Jan 2021, Check List of Centres

Image used for representation only. | (Photo: The Quint)

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday, 4 November, announced the date for conducting Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test (CTET) 2020. The CTET 2020 will be held on 31 January 2021 across 135 cities of India.

Candidates can choose their exam city preferences from 7-16 November. The exam will be held following the Centres precautionary and health guidelines in order to protect the candidates from being infected from COVID-19.