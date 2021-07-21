CBSE Class 12 Results: Deadline for Finalisation of Marks Extended to 25 July
CBSE said it extended the deadline as teachers involved in marks finalisation were panicking and making mistakes.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday, 21 July, said that it has extended the deadline for schools to submit marks for Class 12 to 25 July 2021.
Earlier, the schools had been asked to submit the same by Thursday, 22 July, said the statement signed by the board's Controller of Examinations, Sanyam Bhardwaj.
The board said that with the earlier deadline approaching fast, teachers involved in the moderation process were "under stress, getting panicky, and committing mistakes".
It added that since teachers were sending requests to CBSE to make corrections in marks wherever mistakes had happened, it has decided to extend the deadline date "from 22.07.2021 to 25.07.2021 (05:00 pm)."
The board also said in case a school is unable to complete the moderation process, results of students from that school will be declared separately.
On 22 June, CBSE had said that in order to calculate marks for a theory paper of Class 12 exams that were cancelled, the Board would use scores of Class 10, 11, and 12.
Class 10: 30 percent of 70 marks (21) would come from marks obtained by students in CBSE Class 10 board exams. This would include the “theory component of best three performing subjects out of five main subjects".
Class 11: Another 30 percent of 70 (21) marks would be based on marks scored by students in the theory component of the final exam of Class 11.
Class 12: The remaining 40 percent of 70 marks (28) would be based on unit tests, mid-term exams, and pre-board exams held in Class 12.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.