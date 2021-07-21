CBSE Class 12 Results: Deadline for Finalisation of Marks Extended to 25 July

It added that since teachers were sending requests to CBSE to make corrections in marks wherever mistakes had happened, it has decided to extend the deadline date "from 22.07.2021 to 25.07.2021 (05:00 pm)."

The board also said in case a school is unable to complete the moderation process, results of students from that school will be declared separately.

On 22 June, CBSE had said that in order to calculate marks for a theory paper of Class 12 exams that were cancelled, the Board would use scores of Class 10, 11, and 12.

Class 10: 30 percent of 70 marks (21) would come from marks obtained by students in CBSE Class 10 board exams. This would include the “theory component of best three performing subjects out of five main subjects".

Class 11: Another 30 percent of 70 (21) marks would be based on marks scored by students in the theory component of the final exam of Class 11.

Class 12: The remaining 40 percent of 70 marks (28) would be based on unit tests, mid-term exams, and pre-board exams held in Class 12.