CBSE Class 12 Final Marking Criteria Announcement Delayed: Report

Class 12 CBSE objective marking criteria is expected to be announced soon.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the final marking criteria of Class 12 students soon.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 board exams on 1 June 2021. It was followed by the formation of a committee, on 4 June, to decide objective criteria on the basis of which results of Class 12 students will be declared.
The committee was scheduled to submit its report by Monday, 14 June. But as per a new report by The Hindu, it may take a few more days to take the final decision.
The report further mentions that the CBSE expert panel committee is largely in favour of using combining final scores of Classes 10 and 11, and internal marks of Class 12 to evaluate the final result.
One of the committee members told the publication that, “It was felt that this is the best option to judge a consistent student. Class 10 result would be considered reliable as they were board exams." He further stated that they will implement the school moderation method to ensure that internal marks are not increased beyond the school’s usual mark distribution in previous years.
The Committee comprises Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Education, CBSE’s Controller of Examinations Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Director (Academics) Dr Joseph Emmanuel, and Director (IT) Dr Antriksh Johri, representatives of UGC Chairman, and NCERT Director schools.
Students who are not satisfied with their result and want to sit for the examination will be allowed to do so when the situation is 'conducive', said CBSE.
(With inputs from The Hindu)
