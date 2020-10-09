CBSE Class 12 Compartment Results Released: Check How to Download

The Central Board of Secondary Education released the CBSE Class 12 2020 compartment exam results on Friday, 9 October. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results through the following websites: cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in A total of 2,37,849 students had registered for the CBSE Class 12 compartment exams, with 1,50,198 from CBSE Class 10 and 87,651 from Class 12. The compartment exam for Class 12 were held from 22-29 September.

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites – cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the download ‘result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number/roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference. CBSE will also allow students to apply for re-evaluation and verification of marks. The application process for verification of marks will be open from the third day after the date of declaration of the result, to the fourth day from the date of declaration of result.

Students will also get a chance to obtain a copy of evaluated answer books from the Class 12 date of declaration of result and re-evaluation applications will be accepted till the 15th day of result declaration. This year, the result declaration process was delayed due to COVID-19 lockdown. The result for Class 12 exam was announced on 15 July, while Class 10 on 16 July. The pass percentage at Class 10 & 12 were recorded at 91.46 percent and 88.78 percent respectively.