CBSE Term 2 Board Exams From 26 April: What's the Pattern? When Are the Results?

CBSE has clarified that the question pattern will be similar to the sample paper available on their website.
(Photo: PTI)
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday, 9 February, notified that the Term 2 Board examinations for classes 10 and 12 will commence from 26 April.
What will be the question paper pattern? When will date sheet be released? When are the results? Here is all you need to know.
What is the question pattern?
CBSE has stated that the question pattern will be similar to the sample paper available on their website. Sample papers contain subjective questions.
How to get sample question papers?
Follow these steps to get sample question papers:
Visit the official CBSE website: www.cbse.nic.in
Find the link of “sample question paper” on the homepage
Make a class selection (10 or 12)
A new page reloads with sample papers
Click on any of the sample paper
When will date sheet come?
Date sheet for classes 10 and 12 will be released soon even though the exact time for release is not mentioned.
It will be available on the board’s official website at Check this space for more information.
When are the results?
The exact date for the results have not yet been disclosed for both:
Term 1
Term 2
Can you take the board exams online?
No, CBSE has informed that the exams will be conducted in the offline mode only.
Where will the exams take place?
The exams will be conducted in allotted examination centres like the previous years.
New examination centres will be allotted which will be different from Term 1 centres.
Will the Term 1 admit cards be valid for Term 2 examination?
No. CBSE will issue new admit cards for Term 2 examinations.
What happens if you have missed Term 1?
No students will fail in Term 1 examination, even if they have missed it. Everyone appearing for Term 1 exams can also appear for Term 2 exams.
