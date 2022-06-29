CBSE Likely To Declare 10th and 12th Class Results Soon: How To Check

There's finally some good news for CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) 10th and 12th class students who have been eagerly waiting for their results. If speculations are to be believed, CBSE is all set to declare 10th and 12th class examination 2022 results on 4 July 2022 and 10 July 2022 respectively. Candidates can check their CBSE 10th, 12th results from the official website (cbseresults.nic.in).

Earlier, it was said that the CBSE 10th, 12th result date would be announced in the last week of June. However, official authorities concerned later cleared the air, saying the 10th and 12th class results would not be out in June.