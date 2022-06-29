CBSE Likely To Declare 10th and 12th Class Results Soon: How To Check

CBSE is expected to announce the 10th and 12th class results in July.
There's finally some good news for CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) 10th and 12th class students who have been eagerly waiting for their results. If speculations are to be believed, CBSE is all set to declare 10th and 12th class examination 2022 results on 4 July 2022 and 10 July 2022 respectively. Candidates can check their CBSE 10th, 12th results from the official website (cbseresults.nic.in).
Earlier, it was said that the CBSE 10th, 12th result date would be announced in the last week of June. However, official authorities concerned later cleared the air, saying the 10th and 12th class results would not be out in June.
The CBSE 10th and 12th class results 2022 have been delayed due to many reasons. Some of them are: the board officials are yet to complete the evaluation process, the term 1 and term 2 weightage is incomplete, and officials are busy collecting information about candidates who could not attend the examination due to COVID-19. It is likely that the CBSE 10th, 12th class results 2022 will be out soon, probably in the month of July.
The CBSE 10th class exam was completed on 15 June 2022 while the 12th class exam was concluded on 24 May 2022. The CBSE 10th and 12th class exam 2022 was conducted in two terms (term 1 & term 2). Candidates are expecting the final result to be a cumulative score for both terms.
CBSE 10th and 12th class results 2022 will be declared soon and published on the official website. Candidates should follow the below steps to check their results.
Go to the official website, cbseresults.nic.in.
On the homepage, search for the '10th, 12th class result 2022' link.
Click on the link and you will be taken to the 'Candidate Login' page.
Submit your application number (created during registration) and date of birth followed by captcha verification.
Your result will be displayed on the screen. Check your CBSE 10th, 12th class result 2022, save, and download.
Candidates should also keep a printout of their CBSE 10th & 12th class results 2022 for future reference.
