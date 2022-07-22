'Want to Crack UPSC': Bulandshshr Girl Who Got Perfect Score in Class XII Boards

Tanya Singh was fast asleep on Friday morning when her parents woke her up with the news that her class 12 board results are finally being announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Nervous, the 18-year-old resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, opened the website to check her result. The nervousness soon turned to excitement as Singh found out that she had scored 500 out of 500 marks.

A student of DPS Bulandshahr, Singh scored 100 each in the best of five subjects -- English Core, History, Geography, Economics and Hindustani Music/Vocal. She scored 98 out of 100 in Political Science.