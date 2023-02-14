CBSE Board Exams 2023 for 10, 12 Starts Tomorrow – Check Important Instructions

CBSE Board Exams 2023 will officially start from Wednesday, 15 February – here are the important instructions.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will commence the CBSE 10, 12 Class Board Exam 2023 from Wednesday on 15 February 2023.
After COVID-19, this is the first time that the CBSE Board Exams will be held since the pre-pandemic era.
CBSE 10 class exam 2023 will start from 15 February and conclude on 21 March 2023 while the CBSE 12 class exam 2023 will commence from 15 February and end on 5 April 2023.
Both the CBSE 10, 12 board exams 2023 will start at 10:30 am. Depending on the type of subject, the exams will conclude after 2.5 or 3 hours.
Before the CBSE Board Exams start, candidates must know the following important instructions, guidelines, and tips.
All the candidates appearing in the CBSE Board Exams 2023 must carry their admit cards on the day of examination. No candidate would be allowed to enter the examination centre without a hall ticket. Also, the admit card must be duly signed.
The official reporting time is 9:30 am. Candidates must ensure to arrive at the examination hall prior to the reporting time. The entry will be closed at 10 am sharp. No candidate would be allowed to enter the examination hall after 10 am.
Candidates must carry any of their identity proofs like a school identity card, Aadhaar Card, Passport, or any other valid document with them on the day of examination.
Although the duration of CBSE Board Exams 2023 is 2.5 to 3 hours, candidates with special needs would be given extra time depending upon their requirement.
Candidates must carry all the required items like a pen, pencil, etc. with them. The concerned authorities will only provide a question paper and answer booklet.
Candidates must ensure to check the route of examination center a day prior to the examination day. This would help to avoid the last minute hassle.
No gadgets would be allowed into the examination hall. The list of items that must be carried are pen, transparent water bottle, transparent paper clip, hand sanitizer, and masks.
Check the complete information about the CBSE 10, 12 Board Exams 2023 from the official website, cbse.gov.in.
