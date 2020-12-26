CBSE 2021 Board Exam Dates to be Announced on 31 Dec: Pokhriyal 

Union Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Saturday, 26 December said that he will be announcing the date for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams 2021 on 31 December at 6 PM.

Pokhriyal had previously said that the CBSE board exams 2021 will not be conducted in the months of January and February given the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reiterating that online exams are not the most suitable option, Pokhriyal had earlier said that board exams will be conducted in offline mode only.