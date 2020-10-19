CBSE Boards 2021: Exam Fees Submission Deadline Extended to 31 Oct

The deadline for submission of CBSE Board exam fees without late fees is 31 October and with late fee is 7 November.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday, 15 October, extended the deadline for payment of examinations fees for classes 10 and 12 students till 31 October. The deadline for submission of exam fees without late fees is 31 October and with late fee is 7 November.

“From various sources it has come to the notice of CBSE that schools and parents are facing problems in completing LOC because of the situation created due to COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sanyam Bhardwaj. CBSE Examination Controller. ‘ The Delhi government on 10 October also wrote to the education board to waive the exam fees after several parents came onward expressing their inability to pay the card exam fees due to loss of income due to the ongoing pandemic. The government also announced that schools in the capital will remain closed till 31 October.