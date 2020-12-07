CBSE 2021 Exams: Board Extends Submission Date for Pvt Students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday, 5 December, announced that it has extended the application submission dates for private students of Classes 10 and 12.

The education board has also extended the application submission deadline from 11-21 November to 5-9 December. CBSE students who have already submitted the form can edit their application form online before the deadline.

“Some candidates have requested for correction in data and also some requests received by the Board to extend the last date. Looking into the requests made by the candidates, as a one-time measure, the link for submission/correction in the Private candidate’s data and filling of Private Candidates examination form is being opened,” read an official notification.