CBSE Board 10th Result 2023 Term 2 Declared: Download Topper List & Marksheet

CBSE 10th class result declared today: Download and check scorecard here.
CBSE 10th Result 2023 Declared: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the CBSE 10th Result 2023 Term 2 today on Friday, 12 May 2023 on the official website, cbse.gov.in.
Candidates should check the aforementioned website to get all the latest details including the topper list, pass percentage, marksheets, and more. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on CBSE matric results 2023.
The CBSE Class 10th exams were conducted from 15 February to 21 March. This year approximately 21,65,805 candidates appeared in the Class 10 exams.
Go to the official websites, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in
On the appeared homepage, go to the results section and click on the direct link that reads as "Secondary School Examination Class X Results 2023 Announced"
A login page will show up on the screen
Enter the required login details like 10th class roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID
Hit the submit option
Your CBSE 10th class result will appear on the screen
Check the result carefully
Download, save, and print a copy of CBSE 10th class marksheet.
You can also follow the below links to check the CBSE Class X (10th) results 2023.
