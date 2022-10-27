CAT Admit Card 2022 Will Be Released Today on iimcat.ac.in: Steps To Download

According to an official notification released by the IIM (Indian Institute of Management) Bangalore, the CAT 2022 admit card will be released for download on the official website, iimcat.ac.in on Thursday, 27 October 2022. All the candidates who have registered for the CAT 2022 Exam will be able to download the Common Admission Test (CAT) admit card today at 5 pm using their personal login credentials.

Candidates must remember that the registration process for CAT 2022 has been closed now by the concerned authorities. The CAT 2022 Exam will be conducted in a CBT mode on Sunday, 27 November 2022. Also, the tentative result date of CAT 2022 is second week of January 2023.

CAT is an examination held for students who want to pursue postgraduate and doctorate programmes in various IIMs of the country. CAT 2022 will be conducted across various test centres of 150 cities of India.