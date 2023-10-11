CAT 2023 Admit Card To Be Released On 25 October; Steps To Download

CAT 2023 admit card to be out soon
(Photo: iStock)
The Indian Institute of Management. IIM Lucknow is most likely to release the CAT 2023 admit card soon. As per the reports, the admit card will be released on 25 October 2023. Candidates who have registered for the Common Admission Test 2023 and plan to appear in the exam can download the CAT admit card 2023 from the official website at iimcat.ac.in.
After the release of admit cards, candidates will be able to download the CAT hall ticket 2023 from the website till 26 November, 2023. The registration process for CAT 2023 began on 2 August 2023 at 10:00 AM and the registration window closed on 21 September 2023 at 5:00 PM. The Common Admission Test 2023 is scheduled for 26 November 2023.
The CAT 2023 results may be announced in the second week of January 2024. Have a look at the steps below to download the CAT 2023 admit card.
Visit the official website of IIM at iimcat.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the link available for CAT admit card 2023 download.
A new page open and you can enter your login credentials
Submit the credentials and click on submit.
Your CAT admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
You can download and get its printout for further reference.
Candidates will have to carry their admit cards to the exam center as an official proof of the candidate's registration and eligibility for the exam.
