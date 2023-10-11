Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019CAT 2023 Admit Card To Be Released On 25 October; Steps To Download

CAT 2023 Admit Card To Be Released On 25 October; Steps To Download

Check the date and steps to download CAT 2023 admit card from the official website
Shivangani Singh
Education
Published:

CAT 2023 admit card to be out soon

|

(Photo: iStock)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>CAT 2023 admit card to be out soon</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian Institute of Management. IIM Lucknow is most likely to release the CAT 2023 admit card soon. As per the reports, the admit card will be released on 25 October 2023. Candidates who have registered for the Common Admission Test 2023 and plan to appear in the exam can download the CAT admit card 2023 from the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

After the release of admit cards, candidates will be able to download the CAT hall ticket 2023 from the website till 26 November, 2023. The registration process for CAT 2023 began on 2 August 2023 at 10:00 AM and the registration window closed on 21 September 2023 at 5:00 PM. The Common Admission Test 2023 is scheduled for 26 November 2023.

The CAT 2023 results may be announced in the second week of January 2024. Have a look at the steps below to download the CAT 2023 admit card.

Also ReadUPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 Timetable Out: Examination Starts From 26 Nov; Details

CAT Admit Card Download 2023: Check the Steps Here

  1. Visit the official website of IIM at iimcat.ac.in
    On the homepage, click on the link available for CAT admit card 2023 download.

  2. A new page open and you can enter your login credentials

  3. Submit the credentials and click on submit.

  4. Your CAT admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

  5. You can download and get its printout for further reference.

  6. Candidates will have to carry their admit cards to the exam center as an official proof of the candidate's registration and eligibility for the exam.

Also ReadIAF Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2023 To Be Declared Soon; Check Exam Details Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT