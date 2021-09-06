CAT 2021 Registration Process to End on 15 September: Here's How to Apply

CAT 2021: Last date to fill application form is 15 September 2021
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) will conclude the registration process of Common Admission Test (CAT), 2021, on 15 September 2021. The application window will close at 5 pm.
Therefore, eligible candidates who are willing to apply for CAT 2021 exam can do it on its official website: iimcat.ac.in.
Visit the official website of CAT: iimcat.ac.in
Click on 'Register' under 'New candidate registration'
Register to generate unique User ID and password
Enter your user ID and password
Click on Login
Fill up the application form, choose the preferred test centres, and upload the required documents
Submit the application form and pay the application fee
Candidates apply for CAT 2021 are required to pay an application fee of Rs 2,200. However, SC, ST, and PwD category candidates will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,100.
CAT is a management aptitude test conducted by the IIMs primarily to evaluate and shortlist candidates for the post graduate programme. It is a prerequisite for admission to various postgraduate and fellow/doctorate programmes of IIMs. CAT 2021 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions.
