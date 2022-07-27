BSER REET 2022 Answer Key Expected Soon on reetbser2022.in

BSER REET 2022 provisional answer key is expected to release soon.
(Photo: iStock)
The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer has released the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher REET-2022 question booklet for all shifts and papers. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the question paper from the official website reetbser2022.in.
REET 2022 was held offline on 23 and 24 July in two separate shifts. Candidates appeared for Paper 1 in the morning shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and Paper II was held from 3 pm to 5.30 pm. The question paper for both shifts on two days has been released.
Visit the official website at reetbser2022.in.
On the homepage, click on the question booklet link.
Click on the shift and day you attempted the exam.
Download the question paper booklet.
BSER is most likely to release the REET 2022 answer key soon. Candidates can keep a copy of the question paper and refer to it when their answer key is released to get the probable scores.
REET is conducted as an eligibility test for the direct recruitment of primary and upper primary government school teachers in Rajasthan. The exam is held at two levels: the level 1 exam is for the recruitment of primary teachers and the level II exam is held to recruit teachers for the upper primary level.