BSER REET 2022 Answer Key Expected Soon on reetbser2022.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer has released the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher REET-2022 question booklet for all shifts and papers. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the question paper from the official website reetbser2022.in.

REET 2022 was held offline on 23 and 24 July in two separate shifts. Candidates appeared for Paper 1 in the morning shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and Paper II was held from 3 pm to 5.30 pm. The question paper for both shifts on two days has been released.