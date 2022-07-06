BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 Declared on bseodisha.ac.in, How To Check

Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha declared 10th class result 2022 today on Wednesday day, 06 July 2022. Earlier, Samir Ranjan Dash (School and Mass Education Minister) was expected to announce the date and time of the BSE Odisha 10th class result 2022 during the State Assembly.

The BSE Odisha 10th result 2022 is available on the official website, bseodisha.ac.in. Students should therefore visit the official website to know their BSE Odisha 10th result 2022.