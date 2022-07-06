BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 Declared on bseodisha.ac.in, How To Check

BSE Odisha10th result 2022 declared today, check details.
(Photo: iStock)
Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha declared 10th class result 2022 today on Wednesday day, 06 July 2022. Earlier, Samir Ranjan Dash (School and Mass Education Minister) was expected to announce the date and time of the BSE Odisha 10th class result 2022 during the State Assembly.
The BSE Odisha 10th result 2022 is available on the official website, bseodisha.ac.in. Students should therefore visit the official website to know their BSE Odisha 10th result 2022.
The BSE Odisha 10th exam 2022 was conducted on 29 April 2022 and concluded on 07 May 2022. The BSE Odisha 10th class exam was held across approximately 3,540 examination centers and almost 5 lakh students participated in the 2022 BSE Odisha 10th exam.
Students who were eagerly waiting for the BSE Odisha 10th result 2022 should know that their wait is over. The BSE Odisha has declared the BSE Odisha 10th result today on 06 July 2022 and the same is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the below steps to check their BSE Odisha 10th result 2022.
Go to the official website of BSE Odisha (bseodisha.ac.in).
On the homepage, go to the link 'Results' and click on it.
You will be taken to results page. Under 'Latest' section click on the link 'Download BSE 10th Result 2022'. You will be taken to the 'Candidate Login' page.
Enter your login credentials like roll number, date of birth and then hit the'Login' option. Your BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 will be visible on your computer screen.
Check the result carefully and save and download. You should also keep a printout of your BSE Odisha 10 Result 2022 for future reference.
