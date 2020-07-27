BSE Odisha 10th Results 2020 to Be out Soon at bseodisha.nic.in

The Board of Secondary Education Odisha Class 10 results 2020 will be declared by 31 July 2020. The examinations took place between 19 February to 2 March 2020.Board President, Ramashis Hazra said, ''We have finished almost all work of the evaluation process and now officials are busy with sorting the results'' , reported The Times Of India.

This year 5.34 lakh students appeared for the examinations. The examinations were conducted before the lockdown, hence it was not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the evaluation process was affected due to the lockdown which led to the delayed declaration of the results. All the precautionary measures were taken in the evaluation centres.

In 2019 the overall pass percentage was recorded at 70.78 percent, with 3.97 lakh (3,97,125) students have cleared the exam last year.