BSE Odisha 10th Results 2020 to Be out Soon at bseodisha.nic.in
The Board of Secondary Education Odisha Class 10 exam 2020 will be declared on 31 July 2020
The Board of Secondary Education Odisha Class 10 results 2020 will be declared by 31 July 2020. The examinations took place between 19 February to 2 March 2020.Board President, Ramashis Hazra said, ''We have finished almost all work of the evaluation process and now officials are busy with sorting the results'' , reported The Times Of India.
This year 5.34 lakh students appeared for the examinations. The examinations were conducted before the lockdown, hence it was not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the evaluation process was affected due to the lockdown which led to the delayed declaration of the results. All the precautionary measures were taken in the evaluation centres.
In 2019 the overall pass percentage was recorded at 70.78 percent, with 3.97 lakh (3,97,125) students have cleared the exam last year.
How to Download BSE Odisha Board Class 10 Result 2020?
Once the result’s out you can follow the following steps to check and download it:
- Visit the official website of the board at – http://bseodisha.nic.in/
- Click on the link 'Class 10 Board Result 2020' link.
- Enter the required login details.
- The result will appear on the screen, as soon as you click on submit.
- Check and download the result for future reference.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.