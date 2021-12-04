BPSSC Bihar Police: SI and Sergeant Prelims Admit Card 2021 To Be Released Soon

BPSSC Bihar Police: SI and Sergeant Prelims Admit Card 2021 To Be Released on 10 December 2021
(Photo: The Quint)
The Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission has announced that it will release the admit card of the preliminary examination for the post of Police Sub-inspector/ sergeant in Bihar Police, on 10 December 2021 at 11:00 AM.
Therefore, candidates, who are going to appear for this examination can visit the official website of Bihar police at bpssc.bih.nic.in, and download their respective BPSSC 2021 admit cards.
Candidates must note that the preliminary written test for the posts of Bihar Police SI and sergeant, is scheduled to be conducted on 12 December 2021 in two shifts.
In addition, this recruitment drive is being conducted by the BPSSC to fill approximately 1998 vacancies for the posts of Police Sub Inspector and 215 posts of sergeant in the Bihar police.
The BPSSC SI/Sergeant prelims examination will be conducted in two rounds, namely a preliminary exam, followed by the main exam.
The preliminary exam shall consist of an MCQ paper of 200 marks in which candidates will have to score at least 30% marks to qualify for the Main exam.
Lastly, the total number of candidates who will qualify for the Main exam are said to be 20 times that of the total vacancies.
For more detailed information on the instructions released for candidates appearing for the BPSSC SI/Sergeant prelims examination, please visit the official website of Bihar police and check this space regularly.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)