Bihar STET Admit Card For Remaining Students Issued At bsebstet.com

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has issued admit cards of the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test, STET 2023 for the remaining students who hadn't got their admit cards earlier. The admit cards were released yesterday, 11 September 2023 and the candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website at bsebstet.com.

The admit cards will have all the important details like exam center name, date and time, reporting time and gate closing time. The candidates will have to use their user ID and password to login and to download STET admit cards.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card, candidates cab contact the board's helpline number at 06122232074 or email at: tetbihar23@gmail.com.