Bihar NEET 2020: Check UGMAC Merit List, Steps to Download

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) on Wednesday, 18 November, released UGMAC 2020 merit list on its official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Online registration and the choice filling process will commence from 19 November and the deadline for registration is 24 November. The round 1 result for provisional seat allotment will be released on 27 November.

Students are required to get their documents verified between 28 November-1 December. The provisional seat allotment result for round 2 will be declared on 4 December and document verification for the same will begin from 5 December.

Seats to medical or dental colleges will be allotted based on students rank in Bihar MBBS state merit rank, choice of college, availability of seats in that college. The BCECEB will conduct separate counselling for students belonging to the reserved category.