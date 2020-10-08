Bihar Examination Board Releases Class 10,12 Board Exam Time Table

As per the official statement by the board, the class 12 practical exams will be held from 9-18 January 2021.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2020 Date & Time: The education board will only conduct exams for main subjects that are required for promotion and admissions in higher educational institutions. | (Photo: PTI)

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the class 10 and 12 board exam calendar on Thursday, 8 October. The BSEB class 10 exams will be held from 17-21 February 2021 and the BSEB class 12 exams will be held from 2-13 February.

According to the official release by the Bihar Examination Board, the class 12 practical exams will be held from 9 -18 January, as per the official statement by the board.

Students will also be provided an additional 15 minutes as a “cool off” period during which they can read the questions and plan the answers accordingly.

Schools will also have an internal assessment for science and social science subjects. Marks for these subjects will be given on the basis of literacy activities and project work.

Amid the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, the BSEB was the first state examination board to release board exam results for class 12, reporting an overall pass percentage of 88.44 percent.