Bihar BCECE Polytechnic, Para Medical 2023 Result Out At bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the Bihar Polytechnic Result 2023 today, 20 July 2023. Candidates who appeared for the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination 2023 for Polytechnic Engineering and Para Medical (Matric & Intermediate) can check and download their results from the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Candidates will have to enter the required details to log in to the official portal. The candidates will probably have to enter Roll Number and Date of Birth to access their rank cards online. The DCECE exam 2023 was conducted on 24 and 25 June 2023.

Below is a step-by-step guide for candidates' reference to download the Bihar Polytechnic, Paramedical Result 2023.